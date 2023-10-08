Brandon Aiyuk against the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Daron Bland is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the 49ers play the Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.

49ers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 44 14.7 11 51 9.04

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Daron Bland Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk leads his squad with 320 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In the air, San Francisco has thrown for 980 yards, or 245 per game -- that put the team 11th in the league.

The 49ers are third-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 31.3.

San Francisco has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 28 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the 49ers rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 17 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 34.7%.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 14 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by allowing 148 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 5.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This season, the Cowboys have been lifted by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 10.3 points allowed per contest. They also rank second in total yards allowed (259.8 per game).

No player has racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown pass to two players this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Daron Bland Rec. Targets 20 15 Def. Targets Receptions 17 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.8 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 320 14 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 106.7 3.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 45 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

