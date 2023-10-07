Our projection model predicts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks will defeat the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday, October 7 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Alerus Center, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-37.1) 62.2 North Dakota 50, Western Illinois 13

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record last season.

A total of five of Leathernecks games last season hit the over.

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven of Fightin' Hawks games last season went over the point total.

Leathernecks vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 32.8 28.3 46 14.5 19.5 42 Western Illinois 24 43 29 38.5 19 47.5

