Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can watch all four games involving teams from the Southland.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Houston Christian Huskies at Nicholls State Colonels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SE Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
