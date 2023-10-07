In the matchup between the Southern Illinois Salukis and Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, October 7 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Salukis to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-36.2) 66.5 Southern Illinois 51, Youngstown State 15

Week 6 MVFC Predictions

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

The Salukis' three games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Salukis vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 37.0 29.3 50.0 19.0 24.0 39.5 Southern Illinois 30.5 19.8 41.0 21.5 20.0 18.0

