The Youngstown State Penguins (2-2) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Youngstown State sports the 61st-ranked defense this season (350.8 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 429.5 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Southern Illinois ranks 33rd in the FCS (400.3 total yards per game) and 37th on defense (321.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Youngstown State 400.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.5 (52nd) 321.5 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (35th) 111.8 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (24th) 288.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.0 (27th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (55th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 1,110 yards on 71.4% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 44 yards with one score.

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with 42 carries for 266 yards, or 66.5 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well. Elliott has also chipped in with nine catches for 79 yards.

Justin Strong has piled up 18 carries and totaled 56 yards with two touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 271 (67.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has racked up 209 receiving yards (52.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Aidan Quinn has racked up 189 reciving yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has recorded 899 yards (224.8 ypg) on 74-of-102 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 80 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tyshon King has 327 rushing yards on 43 carries with six touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has carried the ball 33 times for 111 yards (27.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's 321 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 24 receptions and one touchdown.

C.J. Charleston has caught 16 passes for 261 yards (65.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Max Tomczak's 12 catches are good enough for 138 yards.

