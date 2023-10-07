Peter Malnati is in fourth place, at -6, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to place a wager on Peter Malnati at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Malnati Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Malnati has scored below par 10 times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Malnati has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Malnati has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -6 260 0 11 2 3 $1.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Malnati has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous eight appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 35th.

Malnati has made the cut in seven of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Malnati finished 45th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 443 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Malnati will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards in the past year.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Malnati shot better than 37% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Malnati recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Malnati recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Malnati's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent competition, Malnati had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Malnati finished the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Malnati carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Malnati's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

