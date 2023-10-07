The Akron Zips (1-4) are 5.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. A total of 42.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Northern Illinois ranks 15th-worst in scoring offense (19.2 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 75th with 26 points allowed per game. Akron has been sputtering offensively, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 17 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 24.4 points per contest (64th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -5.5 -110 -110 42.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

Looking to place a bet on Northern Illinois vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

With 296 yards of total offense per game (-81-worst) and 401.7 yards allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst) over the last three games, the Huskies have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the last three contests, the Huskies rank -71-worst in scoring offense (19.3 points per game) and -37-worst in scoring defense (30.7 points per game allowed).

Northern Illinois has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, compiling 169.7 passing yards per game during that stretch (-68-worst). It has been more successful defensively, allowing 180.3 passing yards per contest (74th-ranked).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Huskies, who rank -44-worst in rushing offense (126.3 rushing yards per game) and -102-worst in rushing defense (221.3 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

The Huskies have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, over their past three games.

In Northern Illinois' past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Northern Illinois has gone over in three of its five games with a set total (60%).

Northern Illinois has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Northern Illinois has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it lost both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Bet on Northern Illinois to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 824 yards (164.8 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 80 times for 334 yards (66.8 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Gavin Williams has carried the ball 28 times for 105 yards (21 per game).

Kacper Rutkiewicz's team-leading 249 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 37 targets) with one touchdown.

Christian Carter has hauled in nine receptions totaling 130 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Grayson Barnes has hauled in eight receptions for 111 yards, an average of 22.2 yards per game.

George Gumbs has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 14 tackles.

Raishein Thomas is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 21 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

JaVaughn Byrd has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has three tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.