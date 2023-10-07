MAC action features the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) squaring off against the Akron Zips (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Akron matchup in this article.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Akron Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-5.5) 43.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-4.5) 43.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Huskies have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Akron has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Zips have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

