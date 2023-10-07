In the contest between the Akron Zips and Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Zips to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (+5.5) Over (42.5) Akron 25, Northern Illinois 20

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Huskies have won twice against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois is winless against the spread when it is 5.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been three Huskies games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

The average total for Northern Illinois games this season has been 50.9, 8.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Zips.

The Zips are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Akron is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

Out of Zips four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for Akron this year is 8.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Huskies vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 19.2 26.0 12.5 18.0 23.7 31.3 Akron 17.0 24.4 17.0 17.0 17.0 29.3

