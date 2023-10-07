The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-0) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Hancock Stadium in a clash of MVFC opponents.

Illinois State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 20th-best in scoring offense (34.0 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (12.3 points allowed per game). South Dakota State has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks second-best in points per game (44.3) and fifth-best in points surrendered per game (12.8).

Illinois State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Illinois State vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Illinois State South Dakota State 449.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.8 (41st) 252.0 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (6th) 195.0 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (8th) 254.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.0 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has 962 pass yards for Illinois State, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Mason Blakemore has racked up 297 yards on 34 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Cole Mueller has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 160 yards (40.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has hauled in 22 catches for 355 yards (88.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Cam Grandy has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 205 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Eddie Kasper has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in 18 catches for 184 yards, an average of 46.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has recored 698 passing yards, or 174.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.8% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 19.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Isaiah Davis is his team's leading rusher with 40 carries for 294 yards, or 73.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with nine catches for 96 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Amar Johnson has racked up 236 yards (on 38 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke's 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions on 19 targets with two touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has racked up 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on seven receptions.

Zach Heins has racked up 103 reciving yards (25.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

