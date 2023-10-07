Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 6, which includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Illinois Fighting Illini, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Illinois.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)
Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
UT Martin Skyhawks at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: O'Brien Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)
Southern Illinois Salukis at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
