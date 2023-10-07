The college football lineup in Week 6, which includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Illinois Fighting Illini, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Illinois.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)

Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

UT Martin Skyhawks at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: O'Brien Field

O'Brien Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Southern Illinois Salukis at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!