In the matchup between the UT Martin Skyhawks and Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Skyhawks to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-20.3) 46.5 UT Martin 33, Eastern Illinois 13

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

One of the Skyhawks' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Panthers vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 21.2 17.8 22.5 20.5 20.3 16 UT Martin 33.6 23.4 41.3 16 22 34.5

