Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
In the matchup between the UT Martin Skyhawks and Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Skyhawks to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UT Martin (-20.3)
|46.5
|UT Martin 33, Eastern Illinois 13
Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.
UT Martin Betting Info (2023)
- The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.
- One of the Skyhawks' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
Panthers vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Eastern Illinois
|21.2
|17.8
|22.5
|20.5
|20.3
|16
|UT Martin
|33.6
|23.4
|41.3
|16
|22
|34.5
