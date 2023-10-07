Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Bureau County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Bureau County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Hall High School at Newman Central Catholic High School