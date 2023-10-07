Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +30000, the Chicago Bears have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 7.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000
Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bears are 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bears have had the third-biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the start to +30000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Bears have a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Chicago has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (384.2 yards allowed per game), the Bears have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th in the NFL by averaging 334.4 yards per game.
- The Bears have the 16th-ranked scoring offense this season (23 points per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 31.4 points allowed per game.
Bears Impact Players
- In five games, Justin Fields has thrown for 1,143 yards (228.6 per game), with 11 TDs and five INTs, and completing 61.8%.
- Also, Fields has run for 191 yards and one TD.
- D.J. Moore has 27 catches for 531 yards (106.2 per game) and five TDs in five games.
- On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero TDs and accumulated 272 yards (54.4 per game).
- In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored three times, hauling in 23 balls for 231 yards (46.2 per game).
- T.J. Edwards has been providing a big boost on defense, recording 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack for the Bears.
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|L 41-10
|+550
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|L 31-28
|+20000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|W 40-20
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET.
