Searching for how to watch high school football games in Williamson County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Williamson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Massac County High School at Carterville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Carterville, IL
    • Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Prairie Central High School at Herrin High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Herrin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

