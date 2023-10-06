Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Williamson County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Williamson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Massac County High School at Carterville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Carterville, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Prairie Central High School at Herrin High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Herrin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
