Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Whiteside County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Quincy Senior High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sterling, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrison High School at Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Orion, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockridge High School at Morrison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Morrison, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hall High School at Newman Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Sterling, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
