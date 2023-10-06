High school football is happening this week in Whiteside County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Quincy Senior High School at Sterling High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sterling, IL
    • Conference: Western Big 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morrison High School at Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Orion, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockridge High School at Morrison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Morrison, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Hall High School at Newman Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Sterling, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

