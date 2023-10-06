Is there high school football on the docket this week in Scott County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Scott County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lutheran School Association High School at West Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Biggsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at North Greene High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: White Hall, IL
    • Conference: Western Illinois Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

