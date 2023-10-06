Is there high school football on the docket this week in Scott County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Scott County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lutheran School Association High School at West Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Biggsville, IL

Biggsville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at North Greene High School