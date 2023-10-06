Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Scott County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Scott County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lutheran School Association High School at West Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Biggsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
