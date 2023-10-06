Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Rock Island County, Illinois this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Moline High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: East Moline, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockridge High School at Morrison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Morrison, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Port Byron, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Island High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
