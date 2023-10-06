Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Rock Island County, Illinois this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Rock Island County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Moline High School at United Township High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: East Moline, IL
    • Conference: Western Big 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockridge High School at Morrison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Morrison, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Riverdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Port Byron, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rock Island High School at Galesburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Galesburg, IL
    • Conference: Western Big 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

