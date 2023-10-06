The Hana Bank Korea Open is nearing its end in Seoul, South Korea, as Polina Kudermetova readies for a quarterfinal against Yanina Wickmayer. Kudermetova is +1600 to win at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kudermetova at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kudermetova's Next Match

After getting past Kathinka von Deichmann 6-3, 6-1, Kudermetova will face Wickmayer in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 9:00 PM ET.

Kudermetova is currently listed at +190 to win her next matchup against Wickmayer. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Kudermetova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kudermetova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kudermetova defeated No. 343-ranked von Deichmann, 6-3, 6-1.

Kudermetova has not won any of her nine tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 11-8.

Kudermetova is 5-2 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 19 matches over the past year (across all court types), Kudermetova has played 19.1 games per match. She won 50.8% of them.

In her seven matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has averaged 18.9 games.

Kudermetova has won 39.8% of her return games and 58.6% of her service games over the past 12 months.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Kudermetova has won 71.9% of her games on serve and 54.2% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.