Peoria County, Illinois has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Peoria High School at Bloomington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeville High School at Stark County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Toulon, IL

Toulon, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Lincoln Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley Central High School at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Centennial High School