Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Peoria County, Illinois has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Peoria High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeville High School at Stark County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Toulon, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley Central High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
