If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Ogle County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Rochelle Township High School at Sandwich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Sandwich, IL

Sandwich, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Winnebago High School at Byron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Byron, IL

Byron, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Ridge High School at Polo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Polo, IL

Polo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Stillman Valley, IL

Stillman Valley, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Illini West High School at Mercer County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Aledo, IL

Aledo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Forreston High School