If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Ogle County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rochelle Township High School at Sandwich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sandwich, IL
    • Conference: Interstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Winnebago High School at Byron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Byron, IL
    • Conference: Big Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Ridge High School at Polo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Polo, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Stillman Valley, IL
    • Conference: Big Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Illini West High School at Mercer County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Aledo, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Forreston High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Forreston, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

