Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Ogle County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rochelle Township High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winnebago High School at Byron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Byron, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Polo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Polo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illini West High School at Mercer County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Aledo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Forreston High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Forreston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
