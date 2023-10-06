High school football is on the schedule this week in McHenry County, Illinois, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

McHenry High School at Crystal Lake South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

H.D. Jacobs High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marengo High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marian Central Catholic High School at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvard High School at Plano High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

Location: Plano, IL

Plano, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Huntley High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7

Location: Cary, IL

Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore High School at Woodstock North High School