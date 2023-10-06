Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in McHenry County, Illinois, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
McHenry High School at Crystal Lake South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H.D. Jacobs High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marengo High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marian Central Catholic High School at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvard High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Plano, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Huntley High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Cary, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at Woodstock North High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Woodstock , IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
