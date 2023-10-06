Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Mason County, Illinois this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Mason County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Havana High School at Abingdon-Avon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Abingdon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.