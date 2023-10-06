Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Madison County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Civic Memorial High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeburg High School at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wood River, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Breese at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Troy, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Metro-East Lutheran High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
