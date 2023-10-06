If you reside in Livingston County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Livingston County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Dwight Township High School at St. Bede Academy

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Peru, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Pontiac Township High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Pontiac, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Prairie Central High School at Herrin High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Herrin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

