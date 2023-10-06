Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Livingston County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Livingston County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Dwight Township High School at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Peru, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Prairie Central High School at Herrin High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Herrin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.