The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). A total of 43.5 points has been set for this game.

Illinois ranks 104th in scoring offense (21.6 points per game) and 101st in scoring defense (30.6 points allowed per game) this year. Nebraska ranks 94th with 348.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 325.6 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -3.5 -110 -110 43.5 -105 -115 -160 +135

Illinois Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Fighting Illini rank -8-worst with 413.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 104th by allowing 380.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Fighting Illini, who rank -77-worst in scoring offense (18.3 points per game) and -34-worst in scoring defense (30.3 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Despite having the 54th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (273.7 passing yards per game), Illinois ranks -22-worst in pass defense over that stretch (230.7 passing yards ceded per game).

With 139.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-10-worst) and 150.0 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (third-worst) over the last three contests, the Fighting Illini have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

In Illinois' past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois is winless against the spread so far this season in five games.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

In Illinois' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Illinois has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Illini's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois so far this season. He has 1,081 passing yards, completing 65% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 175 yards (35.0 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 243 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Isaiah Williams' team-leading 446 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 48 targets).

Pat Bryant has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 32.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Casey Washington has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in 13 receptions for 122 yards, an average of 24.4 yards per contest.

Jer'Zhan Newton has collected 2.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Miles Scott is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 29 tackles and one interception.

Nicario Harper has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 10 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

