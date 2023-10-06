The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten battle.

Illinois is totaling 21.6 points per game on offense (105th in the FBS), and ranks 103rd defensively with 30.6 points allowed per game. Nebraska's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 18.8 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 57th with 23.8 points allowed per contest.

See how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Illinois vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Illinois Nebraska 390.8 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (93rd) 419.4 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.6 (47th) 144 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (15th) 246.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.4 (128th) 11 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (67th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (115th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer leads Illinois with 1,081 yards (216.2 ypg) on 93-of-143 passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 175 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 44 times for 243 yards (48.6 per game), scoring one time.

Isaiah Williams' leads his squad with 446 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 48 targets).

Pat Bryant has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 160 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Casey Washington has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in 13 grabs for 122 yards, an average of 24.4 yards per contest.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 477 passing yards (95.4 per game) while completing 52.8% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 270 yards (54 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has rushed for 224 yards on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV leads his squad with 193 receiving yards on 17 catches with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has totaled 137 receiving yards (27.4 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Thomas Fidone II's 14 targets have resulted in nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois or Nebraska gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.