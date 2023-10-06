In Greene County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Richland County
  • McHenry County
  • Randolph County
  • Whiteside County
  • Morgan County
  • Mercer County
  • LaSalle County
  • Christian County
  • Madison County
  • Macoupin County

    • Greene County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Greenfield High School at Carrollton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Carrollton, IL
    • Conference: Western Illinois Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at North Greene High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: White Hall, IL
    • Conference: Western Illinois Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.