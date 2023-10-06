If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Fulton County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • DuPage County
  • Clinton County
  • Whiteside County
  • Cook County
  • DeKalb County
  • Champaign County
  • Livingston County
  • Jackson County
  • Menard County
  • Pike County

    • Fulton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    VIT High School - Astoria - Table Grove Co-op at United High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Monmouth, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lewistown High School at Oblong High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Oblong, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.