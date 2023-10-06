If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Fulton County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Fulton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

VIT High School - Astoria - Table Grove Co-op at United High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Monmouth, IL

Monmouth, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lewistown High School at Oblong High School