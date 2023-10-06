Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
High school football competition in Ford County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Ford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Monticello High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Paxton, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Forreston High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Forreston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
