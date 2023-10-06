High school football competition in Ford County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Ford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Monticello High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6

6:55 PM CT on October 6 Location: Paxton, IL

Paxton, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Forreston High School