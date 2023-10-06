High school football competition in Edgar County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Clinton County
  • Randolph County
  • DuPage County
  • Cook County

    • Edgar County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Paris High School at Richland County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Olney, IL
    • Conference: Little Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.