    • DeKalb County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rochelle Township High School at Sandwich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sandwich, IL
    • Conference: Interstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • Conference: DuPage Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Stillman Valley, IL
    • Conference: Big Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Sycamore High School at Woodstock North High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Woodstock , IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

