Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Crawford County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Crawford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Robinson High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Newton, IL
- Conference: Little Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lewistown High School at Oblong High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Oblong, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.