Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Crawford County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Crawford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Robinson High School at Newton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Newton, IL
    • Conference: Little Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lewistown High School at Oblong High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Oblong, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

