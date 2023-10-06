Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Crawford County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Crawford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Robinson High School at Newton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Newton, IL

Newton, IL Conference: Little Illini

Little Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lewistown High School at Oblong High School