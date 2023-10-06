Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Champaign County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Fisher High School at Fieldcrest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Minonk, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Unity High School - Tolono at Rantoul High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Rantoul, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Urbana High School at Normal Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • Conference: Big Twelve
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Centennial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Champaign, IL
    • Conference: Big Twelve
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Metro-East Lutheran High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Champaign, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

