If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Carroll County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Carroll County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Eastland High School at Lena-Winslow High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6

5:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lena, IL

Lena, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School