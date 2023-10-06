If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Carroll County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Cook County
  • Randolph County
  • DuPage County
  • Clinton County

    • Carroll County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Eastland High School at Lena-Winslow High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lena, IL
    • Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Georgetown, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.