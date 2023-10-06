Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Boone County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Boone County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Rockford Auburn High School at Belvidere High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Boone High School at Rockford Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
