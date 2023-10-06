If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Boone County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Boone County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Rockford Auburn High School at Belvidere High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 6

5:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Auburn High School at Belvidere High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6

7:15 PM CT on October 6 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere High School at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6

7:15 PM CT on October 6 Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

North Boone High School at Rockford Lutheran High School