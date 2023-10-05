Khalil Herbert will be facing the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears play the Washington Commanders in Week 5, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Herbert has put up a team-best 196 yards on 41 carries, good for 49.0 rushing yards per game. And Herbert has tacked on 10 receptions for 83 yards (20.8 ypg), with one TD in the passing game.

Herbert vs. the Commanders

Herbert vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 74 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 74 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Commanders this season.

The rush defense of the Commanders is conceding 122.5 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up four touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Commanders' defense is 18th in the NFL in that category.

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in four opportunities this season.

The Bears, who are 22nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.7% of the time while running 45.3%.

He has carried the ball in 41 of his team's 102 total rushing attempts this season (40.2%).

In four games this year, Herbert has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

He has four red zone carries for 28.6% of the team share (his team runs on 51.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Khalil Herbert Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Herbert Receiving Insights

Herbert, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this year.

Herbert has received 12.2% of his team's 123 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has 83 receiving yards on 15 targets to rank 109th in NFL play with 5.5 yards per target.

Herbert, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 18 ATT / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

