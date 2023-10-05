Equanimeous St. Brown Week 5 Preview vs. the Commanders
Chicago Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be up against the Washington Commanders and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 5, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.
St. Brown added 21 grabs for 323 yards and one touchdown last year on 38 targets. He delivered 20.2 yards per game.
St. Brown vs. the Commanders
- St. Brown vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD
- Washington let six players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- In terms of pass defense, the Commanders allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.
- Washington allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.
- The Commanders were the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the pass last season. They yielded 191.3 passing yards per game.
- The Commanders' defense was ranked 23rd in the league with 26 passing TDs allowed last season.
Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Commanders
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)
St. Brown Receiving Insights
- St. Brown hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards two times in nine games last year (22.2%).
- He averaged 8.5 yards per target last year (38 targets, 323 yards).
- St. Brown had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
St. Brown's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. 49ers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/13/2022
|Week 6
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|10/24/2022
|Week 7
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
