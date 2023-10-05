Chicago Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be up against the Washington Commanders and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 5, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

St. Brown added 21 grabs for 323 yards and one touchdown last year on 38 targets. He delivered 20.2 yards per game.

St. Brown vs. the Commanders

St. Brown vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Washington let six players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Commanders allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Washington allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

The Commanders were the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the pass last season. They yielded 191.3 passing yards per game.

The Commanders' defense was ranked 23rd in the league with 26 passing TDs allowed last season.

Bears Player Previews

Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards two times in nine games last year (22.2%).

He averaged 8.5 yards per target last year (38 targets, 323 yards).

St. Brown had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

St. Brown's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 9/11/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/18/2022 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2022 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/9/2022 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/13/2022 Week 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/24/2022 Week 7 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/13/2022 Week 10 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/27/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2022 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

