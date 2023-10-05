Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in DuPage County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Proviso West High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Elmwood Park, IL
    • Conference: Metro Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Geneva High School at Wheaton North High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Lake Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Roselle, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Metea Valley High School at Naperville North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • Conference: DuPage Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Downers Grove North High School at Lyons Township High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: LaGrange, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Chicago Community High School at Glenbard South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • Conference: DuPage Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glenbard West High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glenbard North High School at St. Charles North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: St. Charles, IL
    • Conference: DuKane
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Rita High School at St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loyola Academy at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hinsdale South High School at Proviso East High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Maywood, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hinsdale Central High School at Proviso West High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Hillside, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Viator High School at Montini Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

