Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in DuPage County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Proviso West High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Wheaton North High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Roselle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metea Valley High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove North High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Chicago Community High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard West High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard North High School at St. Charles North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: St. Charles, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola Academy at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinsdale South High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Maywood, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinsdale Central High School at Proviso West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hillside, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Viator High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
