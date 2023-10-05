In the Week 5 contest between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Darnell Mooney get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has 104 yards receiving on eight receptions (12 targets), with one TD, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Mooney, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0

