Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 230 per game.

This season Mooney has eight grabs (on 12 targets) for 104 yards and one score, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Mooney vs. the Commanders

Mooney vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 230 yards per game this year, which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Commanders have surrendered six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 21st among NFL teams.

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Mooney Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Mooney has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mooney has 9.8% of his team's target share (12 targets on 123 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (38th in NFL play), racking up 104 yards on 12 passes thrown his way.

Mooney, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

