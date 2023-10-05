Will D'Onta Foreman Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5?
Should you bet on D'Onta Foreman scoring a touchdown in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Foreman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a TD)
- Foreman put up 914 yards rushing on 203 attempts, averaging 57.1 yards per game, and five TDs last season.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in three of 16 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.
D'Onta Foreman Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|5
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|15
|118
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|26
|118
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|23
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|31
|130
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|11
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|24
|113
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|21
|74
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|21
|165
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|13
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|12
|68
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep D'Onta Foreman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.