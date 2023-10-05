The Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders are set to square off in a Week 5 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will D.J. Moore find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

Moore's 301 yards receiving (75.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Bears. He's been targeted on 24 occasions, and has registered 19 receptions and two TDs.

In two of four games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1

