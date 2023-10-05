Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 230 per game.

Moore's 19 grabs have yielded a team-best 301 total yards (and an average of 75.3 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 24 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moore and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moore vs. the Commanders

Moore vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

Four players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

Moore will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders give up 230 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Commanders have scored six touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Commanders' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Watch Bears vs Commanders on Fubo!

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moore with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.

Moore has 19.5% of his team's target share (24 targets on 123 passing attempts).

He is averaging 12.5 yards per target (seventh in league play), racking up 301 yards on 24 passes thrown his way.

In two of four games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 22.2% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With two red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.