Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Proviso West High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 5

5:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

King College Prep High School at Solorio Academy High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5

7:15 PM CT on October 5 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public - White Central

Chicago Public - White Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Maine West High School at Vernon Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Ignatius College Prep at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

De La Salle Institute at Marist High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6

6:50 PM CT on October 6 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook South High School at Maine South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Reavis High School at Shepard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornridge High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove North High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremen High School at Lemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lemont, IL

Lemont, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Evanston Township High School at Powell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6

6:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Powell, WY

Powell, WY How to Stream: Watch Here

Streamwood High School at East Aurora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood-Flossmoor High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School - Normal at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayslake North High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Hope Academy at St. Edward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Christian High School at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Forest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Oak Forest, IL

Oak Forest, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola Academy at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale South High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale Central High School at Proviso West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Hillside, IL

Hillside, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

DePaul College Prep High Scool at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Viator High School at Montini Catholic High School