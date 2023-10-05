Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Cook County, Illinois this week? We have the information below.

    • Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Proviso West High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    King College Prep High School at Solorio Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Conference: Chicago Public - White Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Maine West High School at Vernon Hills High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Vernon Hills, IL
    • Conference: Central Suburban League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Ignatius College Prep at Saint Viator High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Arlington Heights, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    De La Salle Institute at Marist High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Elmwood Park, IL
    • Conference: Metro Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glenbrook South High School at Maine South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Park Ridge, IL
    • Conference: Central Suburban League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reavis High School at Shepard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Palos Heights, IL
    • Conference: South Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thornridge High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Riverside, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Downers Grove North High School at Lyons Township High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: LaGrange, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: New Lenox, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bremen High School at Lemont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lemont, IL
    • Conference: South Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Evanston Township High School at Powell High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Powell, WY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Streamwood High School at East Aurora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Aurora, IL
    • Conference: Upstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Homewood-Flossmoor High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Frankfort, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University High School - Normal at Glenwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Chatham, IL
    • Conference: Central State Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grayslake North High School at North Chicago High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Conference: Northern Lake County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chicago Hope Academy at St. Edward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Elgin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chicago Christian High School at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kankakee, IL
    • Conference: Metro Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Oak Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Oak Forest, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Rita High School at St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loyola Academy at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hinsdale South High School at Proviso East High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Maywood, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hinsdale Central High School at Proviso West High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Hillside, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DePaul College Prep High Scool at Notre Dame College Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Niles, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Viator High School at Montini Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

