Chase Claypool did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Check out Claypool's stats below.

In the passing game, Claypool has been targeted 14 times, with season stats of 51 yards on four receptions (12.8 per catch) and one TD.

Chase Claypool Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Other

The Bears have no other receiver on the injury report.

Bears vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Claypool 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 4 51 6 1 12.8

Claypool Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 8 3 36 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 4 1 15 0

