Bookmakers expect the Chicago Bears (0-4) to put up a fight in their attempt to break their four-game losing streak, as they are just 6-point underdogs in a matchup with the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The game's over/under is listed at 45.5.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Commanders as they prepare for this matchup against the Bears. The Bears' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Commanders.

Bears vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Bears vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Chicago has no wins against the spread this season.

The Bears are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season.

Every Chicago game has hit the over this season.

Washington is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Commanders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of Washington's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

