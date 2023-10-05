How to Watch Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 5
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (2-2) host a struggling Chicago Bears (0-4) team on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Bears have lost four games in a row.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears
- When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Bears Insights
- The Bears rack up 18.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the Commanders allow (30).
- The Bears collect 47.2 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Commanders allow per matchup (352.5).
- This year Chicago piles up 119 yards per game on the ground, 3.5 fewer yards than Washington allows (122.5).
- The Bears have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Commanders have forced (5).
Bears Away Performance
- On the road, the Bears score 13.5 points per game and give up 34. That's less than they score (18.8) and allow (34.3) overall.
- The Bears' average yards gained on the road (219.5) is lower than their overall average (305.3). But their average yards conceded on the road (446.5) is higher than overall (383.3).
- Chicago's average yards passing in away games (128) is lower than its overall average (186.3). But its average yards allowed on the road (310) is higher than overall (267.8).
- The Bears' average yards rushing in road games (91.5) is lower than their overall average (119). But their average yards allowed on the road (136.5) is higher than overall (115.5).
- The Bears convert 40% of third downs in road games (two% higher than their overall average), and give up 62.1% in road games (3.2% higher than overall).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/17/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 27-17
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 41-10
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Denver
|L 31-28
|CBS
|10/5/2023
|at Washington
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|NBC
