The Washington Commanders (2-2) host a struggling Chicago Bears (0-4) team on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Bears have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Bears Insights

The Bears rack up 18.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the Commanders allow (30).

The Bears collect 47.2 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Commanders allow per matchup (352.5).

This year Chicago piles up 119 yards per game on the ground, 3.5 fewer yards than Washington allows (122.5).

The Bears have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Commanders have forced (5).

Bears Away Performance

On the road, the Bears score 13.5 points per game and give up 34. That's less than they score (18.8) and allow (34.3) overall.

The Bears' average yards gained on the road (219.5) is lower than their overall average (305.3). But their average yards conceded on the road (446.5) is higher than overall (383.3).

Chicago's average yards passing in away games (128) is lower than its overall average (186.3). But its average yards allowed on the road (310) is higher than overall (267.8).

The Bears' average yards rushing in road games (91.5) is lower than their overall average (119). But their average yards allowed on the road (136.5) is higher than overall (115.5).

The Bears convert 40% of third downs in road games (two% higher than their overall average), and give up 62.1% in road games (3.2% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Tampa Bay L 27-17 FOX 9/24/2023 at Kansas City L 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 Denver L 31-28 CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas - FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC

