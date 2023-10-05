Bears vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 5
The Chicago Bears' (0-4) injury report ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders (2-2) currently includes five players on it. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Thursday, October 5 from FedExField.
The Bears are coming off of a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Commanders head into the matchup after losing 34-31 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game on October 1.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Other
|Out
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Out
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Teven Jenkins
|OL
|Calf
|Questionable
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Quad
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Christopher Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
Bears vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bears Season Insights
- The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 383.3 total yards allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, regstering 305.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Bears have been sputtering defensively, ranking second-worst with 34.3 points given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, generating 18.8 points per contest (22nd-ranked).
- The Bears rank 24th in passing yards per game (186.3), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 267.8 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- With 119 rushing yards per game on offense, Chicago ranks 13th in the NFL. On defense it ranks 18th, allowing 115.5 rushing yards per contest.
- The Bears have a bottom-five turnover margin this season, fifth-worst at -6.
Bears vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Commanders (-250), Bears (+200)
- Total: 44.5 points
