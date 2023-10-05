The Chicago Bears' (0-4) injury report ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders (2-2) currently includes five players on it. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Thursday, October 5 from FedExField.

The Bears are coming off of a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Commanders head into the matchup after losing 34-31 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game on October 1.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chase Claypool WR Other Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring Out Jaquan Brisker DB Hamstring Questionable Teven Jenkins OL Calf Questionable

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Holmes CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Jahan Dotson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jartavius Martin DB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB Illness Questionable

Bears vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bears Season Insights

The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 383.3 total yards allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, regstering 305.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

The Bears have been sputtering defensively, ranking second-worst with 34.3 points given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, generating 18.8 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Bears rank 24th in passing yards per game (186.3), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 267.8 passing yards surrendered per contest.

With 119 rushing yards per game on offense, Chicago ranks 13th in the NFL. On defense it ranks 18th, allowing 115.5 rushing yards per contest.

The Bears have a bottom-five turnover margin this season, fifth-worst at -6.

Bears vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

Commanders (-5.5) Moneyline: Commanders (-250), Bears (+200)

Commanders (-250), Bears (+200) Total: 44.5 points

