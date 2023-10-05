Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Chicago Bears have the third-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bears' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them 30th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 32nd.
- The Bears have had the second-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- With odds of +50000, the Bears have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago has no wins against the spread this season.
- The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- The Bears have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Chicago has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- With 383.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears have had to rely on their 21st-ranked offense (305.3 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Bears own the 22nd-ranked scoring offense this season (18.8 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 34.3 points allowed per game.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has passed for 861 yards (215.3 per game), completing 64.2%, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.
- Fields also has rushed for 134 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored two times, catching 19 balls for 301 yards (75.3 per game).
- On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero TDs and gained 196 yards (49.0 per game).
- In four games, Cole Kmet has 18 catches for 189 yards (47.3 per game) and two scores.
- As a key defensive contributor, the Bears' T.J. Edwards has amassed 50 tackles and 2.0 TFL in his four games.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|L 41-10
|+550
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|L 31-28
|+20000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:16 AM ET.
